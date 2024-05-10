Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $172.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $172,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,517,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,196,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 377,152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.