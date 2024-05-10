SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 1.2 %

SPCB opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.