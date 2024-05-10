Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

