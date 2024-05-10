Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 252 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 31.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.