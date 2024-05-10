Lincoln National Corp Purchases 848 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

