Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after buying an additional 73,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $677.23 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $682.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

