Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,306,375. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.