E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,088.99

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1,088.99 and last traded at C$1,088.99, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,070.00.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,036.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$983.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.12%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

Featured Stories

