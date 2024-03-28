Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 258 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $337.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

