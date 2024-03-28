Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

