Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.70.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

