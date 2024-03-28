JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 96,169 shares.The stock last traded at $61.56 and had previously closed at $61.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

