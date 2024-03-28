Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 310.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
ESPGY stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
Esprit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Esprit
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.