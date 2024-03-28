Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 310.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ESPGY stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

