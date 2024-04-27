O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 540.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 99.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $246.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

