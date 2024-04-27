Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $31,479,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,186,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,225 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,147,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.