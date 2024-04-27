Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

CCI stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $123.79.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

