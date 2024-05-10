Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

