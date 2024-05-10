Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. 260,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $836.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
