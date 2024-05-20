Sachetta LLC Invests $4.47 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,225. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

