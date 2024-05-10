Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-224 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.21 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.82 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 90,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,291. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

