Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41), reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,524.51% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMP

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.