Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreases By 64.7%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 13,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,689. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 80.28% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

