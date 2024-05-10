Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Announces Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.
Shares of AINC remained flat at $4.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,397. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Monty J. Bennett purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
