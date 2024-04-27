Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,873,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $77.32 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

