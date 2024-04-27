Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 61,087 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,087 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.74 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

