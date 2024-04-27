Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 75,584 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

