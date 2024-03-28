DDD Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Boeing Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16, a PEG ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

