Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.240 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

