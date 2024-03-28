DDD Partners LLC Purchases 3,349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

