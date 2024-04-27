Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $211.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

