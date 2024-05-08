821 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.24. 630,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

