Simmons Bank Makes New $221,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 2,252,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,884. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

