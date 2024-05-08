Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

TEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.53.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.