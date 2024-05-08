Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.89 million.
NOVT stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $158.35. 130,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,405. Novanta has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.35.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
