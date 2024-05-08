Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 5,684,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

