DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE KSM remained flat at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $59,795.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,580.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,956 shares of company stock worth $97,223. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

