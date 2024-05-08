Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.