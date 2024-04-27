LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LivaNova by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LivaNova by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivaNova by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

