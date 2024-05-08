Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.37. 24,843,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,726,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 225.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

