Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

