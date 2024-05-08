Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.03. 2,895,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,717. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

