Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £105 ($129.69) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a £110 ($135.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($154.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £116.86 ($144.34).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £119.88 ($148.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,956.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($116.86) and a fifty-two week high of £121.86 ($150.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,524.75%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

