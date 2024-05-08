Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.