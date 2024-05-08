Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 444,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

