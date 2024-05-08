Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1416771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $594.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
