Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Up 7.3% on Strong Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.60. Approximately 40,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 155,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.22.

The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.01.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

