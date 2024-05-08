Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Up 18.2% Following Strong Earnings

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.2% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 137,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 138,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $920,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.