Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $156.56 and last traded at $151.21, with a volume of 93210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.

The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

