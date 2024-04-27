New Found Gold’s (NFGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
New Found Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NFGC stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. New Found Gold has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $708.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.22.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that New Found Gold will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.