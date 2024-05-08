Sprott Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Sprott has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sprott Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SII traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sprott has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $42.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.